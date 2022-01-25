- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton talked about their shared love for simian NFTs in a nightmarish, Verhoeven-esque segment on The Tonight Show that is sure to send you into an existential spiral.
- While it's understandable people are tired of the pandemic, Michelle Goldberg argues in the Times that there is no such thing as being "done with COVID" when people are still getting sick in large amounts: "The reason things aren’t normal isn’t that power-mad public health officials went back on their promises. It’s because a new coronavirus variant emerged that overwhelmed hospitals and threw schools and many industries into chaos, and because not everyone has the luxury of being insouciant about infection."
- Cheryl Hines spoke out about her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s latest unhinged anti-vaccine rant, saying, “My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”
- Here's everything you've never wanted to know about Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki's sex life and how it led to Falwell's public downfall.
- Jezebel has an excellent piece about the importance of health care accessibility and reproductive rights for all: "No one owes us their reasons for having an abortion, and it is not our job to convey relief, give praise, or recoil at certain reasons for abortion if we do learn them. Abortions that are safe and necessary are good. When a person is able to take control of their own life, that is good."
- What a waster: Carl Barât spoke to Vulture about the legacy of The Libertines, the British equivalent of The Strokes (but with more drugs), and his tortured relationship with Pete Doherty.
- Are you attached to attachment theory? Have you considered detaching yourself?
- Spotify is apparently stepping in and hiring in-house producers to help out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $30 million podcast, "which didn’t publish a single episode in 2021."
- Speaking of Spotify, Neil Young is threatening to pull his entire catalog from the platform because Joe Rogan "is spreading fake information about vaccines."
- The Weather Station, whose last record Ignorance was one of the best albums of 2021, are releasing the ballad-heavy How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars in March—listen to the beautiful first single "Endless Time" now.
- And finally, someone woke up this morning, got themselves this vid:
