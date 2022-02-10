- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Investigators are wondering why there are big gaps in official White House telephone logs from the day of the January 6 Capitol riot.
- The NBA trade deadline today was typically frantic and exciting, with the Nets trading a disgruntled James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks.
- Vanity Fair has your first preview of Amazon's bazillion-dollar Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
- Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? Are you ready to talk about new COVID subvariants?
- Robert De Niro is set to open a seven-story, 775,000-square-foot film studio in Astoria.
- The first seven episodes of the final season of Better Call Saul are set to premiere in April, with the final six episodes arriving in July.
- Wait, does Patrick Wilson think it's normal to accidentally ingest "dog shit" while picking it up?
- The New York Times reports that NYC is "expected to fire up to 3,000 municipal workers on Friday for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus."
- Jack White is focusing on the thing he's best at: upholstering furniture.
- Would you go to an anti-deodorant party?
- And finally, slo-mo otters are the best kind of otters:
Extra Extra: James Harden is getting out of Brooklyn, and everyone knows it
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
"You know, it's kind of a thankless job."
Read More In: