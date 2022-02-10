  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
  • Investigators are wondering why there are big gaps in official White House telephone logs from the day of the January 6 Capitol riot.
  • The NBA trade deadline today was typically frantic and exciting, with the Nets trading a disgruntled James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks.
  • Vanity Fair has your first preview of Amazon's bazillion-dollar Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
  • Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? Are you ready to talk about new COVID subvariants?
  • Robert De Niro is set to open a seven-story, 775,000-square-foot film studio in Astoria.
  • The first seven episodes of the final season of Better Call Saul are set to premiere in April, with the final six episodes arriving in July.
  • Wait, does Patrick Wilson think it's normal to accidentally ingest "dog shit" while picking it up?
  • The New York Times reports that NYC is "expected to fire up to 3,000 municipal workers on Friday for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus."
  • Jack White is focusing on the thing he's best at: upholstering furniture.
  • Would you go to an anti-deodorant party?
  • And finally, slo-mo otters are the best kind of otters: