- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here.
- Men are more likely than women to die of COVID-19 in America for a complicated set of reasons, the New York Times reports.
- A truck carrying explosives to a Canadian-operated gold mine in Ghana detonated, killing at least 13 people and injuring 180 more.
- The Atlantic looks at why a three-dose COVID-19 vaccine series for the youngest kids might actually be a good thing.
- A robot vacuum broke free of its captors at a British motel and headed out of the building into the great unknown…until it was located a day later under a hedge.
- A London transit official is arguing that cars are a "blip" in transportation history and they need to move aside for innovative new ways to travel.
- A 10-year-old girl survived being lost in a heavy snowstorm in Russia in part by cuddling with a dog for warmth inside a kennel.
- A tale of quarantine in South Korea with your mother and plenty of toilet paper.
- For those of you already bored with "Wordle" - give it a go in Portuguese or Urdu.
- And finally, let us praise this tuxedo cat’s intricate paw work:
Extra Extra: Roomba If You Want To, Roomba Around The World
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
"I typed in 'Christmas lights in NYC' and found Dyker Heights, this was the number one result."
Read More In: