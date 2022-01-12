  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
  • The Atlantic has a plan to solve all of America's problems, so at least we don't have to worry about all of that anymore.
  • What is Juilliard in the face of a legion of TikTokkers flooding them with negative reviews because they rejected a random 22-year-old actor who already has representation: "Users started the hashtag #JusticeForAxel and left more than a thousand one-star reviews of Juilliard on Google, tanking the school’s search results with negative reviews. Some fans spoke of planning an in-person protest at Juilliard’s campus to voice their frustration."
  • Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of The Ronettes who sang legendary songs including "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and more, has died. She was 78.
  • Succession, The Power Of The Dog, House Of Gucci, and Mare of Easttown all led the pack in SAG Award nominations.
  • A new peer-reviewed study has found that acids extracted from cannabis plants "blocked COVID-19 infection in human cells in lab tests."
  • Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testified before a grand jury which is investigating Gaetz for possible sex trafficking.
  • Grid is the latest media start-up with a completely forgettable name.
  • A group of 270 concerned doctors, physicians and educators are begging Spotify to fact check their programs, particularly the Joe Rogan Experience, which has been an overflowing fountain of COVID misinformation.
  • Bleachers is stepping in as musical guest on this week's SNL after the previously-announced guest Roddy Ricch had to cancel because he was exposed to COVID.
  • The New York Times Magazine has a longread about the complications (and joy) of sex after 70.
  • Adele released a new music video for “Oh My God,” while New Zealand indie group Yumi Zouma released "In The Eyes Of Our Love” from their upcoming album Present Tense.
  • And finally, this is a scene from a children's movie come to life: