  • Two new studies out of the U.K. suggest that omicron infections often result in less severe illness than other forms of coronavirus, and as a result, it is "less likely to put people in hospitals."
  • The FDA has approved the first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 which you can take at home.
  • Here's a brief history of stuff that happened on the Internet in 2021, from the Bad Art Friend discourse to discussions about Nicki Minaj's cousin's friends' swollen balls.
  • Comedian Josh Weller is on a mission to solve one of history's greatest mysteries: why was the girl in the film Taken following U2 on tour around Europe?
  • Donald Trump admitted that he got the latest COVID booster shot, and his fans booed him.
  • Miller High Life is the latest victim of supply chain problems.
  • The largest space telescope in history is scheduled to launch later this week.
  • Is the Grinch really a sex symbol now? Is this what we've come to, Newspaper Of Record?
  • The addition of Tracey Ullman's Irma Kostroski as Larry David's nemesis/soulmate has been one of the biggest highlights of the newest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
  • Step into the madness of the multiverse in the first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.
  • Will Coldplay stop making new music after 2025? We'll keep you to your word, Chris Martin!
  • And finally, this pony has got style, miles and miles, so much style and it's wasted: