- Two new studies out of the U.K. suggest that omicron infections often result in less severe illness than other forms of coronavirus, and as a result, it is "less likely to put people in hospitals."
- The FDA has approved the first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 which you can take at home.
- Here's a brief history of stuff that happened on the Internet in 2021, from the Bad Art Friend discourse to discussions about Nicki Minaj's cousin's friends' swollen balls.
- Comedian Josh Weller is on a mission to solve one of history's greatest mysteries: why was the girl in the film Taken following U2 on tour around Europe?
- Donald Trump admitted that he got the latest COVID booster shot, and his fans booed him.
- Miller High Life is the latest victim of supply chain problems.
- The largest space telescope in history is scheduled to launch later this week.
- Is the Grinch really a sex symbol now? Is this what we've come to, Newspaper Of Record?
- The addition of Tracey Ullman's Irma Kostroski as Larry David's nemesis/soulmate has been one of the biggest highlights of the newest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
- Step into the madness of the multiverse in the first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.
- Will Coldplay stop making new music after 2025? We'll keep you to your word, Chris Martin!
- And finally, this pony has got style, miles and miles, so much style and it's wasted:
