- Things have not gone great for the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Capitol attack: two have retired amid death threats, one has been exiled from the party, four have gone silent, and three may be unseated by Trump-endorsed primary challengers.
- Eric Adams' new Correction commissioner has pushed out the department's well-regarded head of investigations, who had cleared 8,800 use of force cases over the last year and angered correction officer unions in the process.
- Shopping at Walmart in the Metaverse looks even worse than shopping at Walmart IRL.
- CareCube is being accused of scamming customers into paying for COVID-19 tests that should be free.
- Simultaneously having a cold and COVID-19 is bad, but calling it "flurona" might be worse.
- Despite doing well without him, the Nets are bringing back an unvaccinated Kyrie Irving tonight: "What the Nets’ decision seems to illustrate instead is a broader attitude toward the role of COVID in daily life. The pandemic continues to rage in the absence of anything resembling full-scale cooperation on bringing it to heel."
- On the other side of the coin, another famous athlete, number one tennis player Novak Djokovic, was denied entry to Australia to play in the Australian Open after outrage over his vaccine exemption status.
- The future of food tech is drones, apps and other on-demand services that take the humanity out of the industry. Eater's Jaya Saxena writes: "At best, drones and apps lead to a sort of fully automated luxury communism, a world in which most labor is automated, leaving humans to leisure and enjoyment. But for that to exist, you need the communism to come before the automation."
- Learn about the Jewish roots of Star Trek!
- The Grammys have officially been postponed and the Sundance Film Festival has canceled in-person events.
- The year has just started but there is new music in these hills: The Smile, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's new band, released their fantastic first single “You Will Never Work In Television Again,” which has some ripping guitar on it. Guided By Voices have announced their first album of 2022, Crystal Nuns Cathedral, featuring first single "Excited Ones." And Father John Misty released "Funny Girl," a strings-laden single from his upcoming album Chloë And The Next 20th Century that reminds me of A Little Touch Of Schmilsson In The Night.
- And finally, a bamboo gang:
Extra Extra: Stop Trying To Make "Flurona" Happen
This week on the season finale, Logan considered a merger, the siblings made their stand, and Tom made his move. Check out the Succession Power Rankings below.
