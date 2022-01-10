- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- The NY Times has their annual list of 52 places you probably won't be able to visit anytime soon.
- The Washington Post has created a database of 1,700 slaveholding members of Congress from throughout history.
- COVID misinformation is a continuing problem because conspiracy theorists and hucksters are taking advantage of the omicron surge.
- Case in point: this anti-vax dude who is telling his followers to drink urine to fight COVID. Hopefully this doesn't need to be explicitly stated, but just in case: please don't drink yours or anyone else's urine.
- On the other side of the coin, here's your anti-hesitancy headline of the day: "An 85-year-old man in India says he got 12 COVID vaccine shots, and still wants more."
- Why are so many TV shows and movies — particularly blockbuster films —so devoid of color?
- Certain lawmakers are pushing the state to award "up to three casino licenses" in the New York City region.
- Aubrey Plaza will join Michael Imperioli on the next season of The White Lotus.
- Are you a "sad boy," or are you having a serious mental health crisis?
- Robert Durst, the real estate scion and convicted murderer, has died. He was 78.
- Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker are hitting the road together for what they’re calling The Wild Hearts Tour.
- And finally, don't ask me, ask the otter guy:
Extra Extra: 51 Places You Wish You Could Go To (And Also Queens)
This week on the season finale, Logan considered a merger, the siblings made their stand, and Tom made his move. Check out the Succession Power Rankings below.
