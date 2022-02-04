- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Former Vice President Mike Pence rejected Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election during a speech at the Federalist Society today: “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president."
- One step forward, two steps back: the Republican National Committee officially declared the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol “legitimate political discourse,” and voted to censure Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the investigation of the riot.
- Does your baby have a boring name or a bizarre name? Those seem to be the options.
- Treat yourself to this delightful Hollywood Reporter oral history of Jackass, which evolved out of skateboarding videos directed by Spike Jonze in the '90s. Also, Johnny Knoxville was almost on Saturday Night Live: "SNL wanted me to be on the show. They were going to give me, like, five minutes each week to do what I do, but that would just be me. And I couldn’t do both. Our show was about to go. So I kind of bet on us as opposed to on myself."
- Huge Ma, the founder of TurboVax, is suspending his state assembly campaign in Queens, and he blames it on redistricting.
- The Ringer looks back at Linsanity ten years later.
- Why do white people relish calling other white people "white people"?
- Mayor Eric Adams has apologized after video emerged of him calling white NYPD officers "crackers" at an event in 2019.
- Watch the full trailer for jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, coming to Netflix later this month.
- The best secondhand clothing you can find on Etsy is from Malaysia, and here's why.
- David Lynch (!) has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg's next film, The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical project that also stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters and Gabriel LaBelle.
- It's New Music Friday, and February kicks off with an absolutely stacked week of exciting new releases: Animal Collective's Time Skiffs is their best album in over a decade, with their core psych sound now imbued with a Grateful Dead-like texture. Cate Le Bon dropped the excellent Pompeii, in which her sax-drenched art-pop has shades of prime Bowie. Mitski's latest, Laurel Hell, is arguably her most approachable, poppy album yet. Black Country, New Road's sophomore album, Ants From Up Here, might be even better than their impressive debut, and is also their last with frontman Isaac Wood. Chicago rapper Saba returned after four years with Few Good Things. Phew! And as a bonus, the brilliant Sampha may not have released a new album in five years, but you can listen to two bonus tracks from his debut Process for the first time.
- And finally, fly into the weekend like a monarch butterfly:
Extra Extra: A Delightful Oral History Of 'Jackass'
Everyone agrees the Riverside Park boat basin needs to be upgraded. Not everyone likes the city's plan: "This looked like the monstrosity on the Hudson."
