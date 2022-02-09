- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Friendships: can't live without them, but frequently can't keep them going as we get older.
- Three Harvard graduate students have filed a sexual harassment complaint against Harvard anthropology professor John Comaroff: "This is a case about Harvard’s decade-long failure to protect students from sexual abuse and career-ending retaliation." Initially, 38 fellow professors signed a letter in support of Comaroff; now, 34 of them want to take it back.
- Barry Diller's media group, IAC, is shutting down print publications of Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Español.
- A "bored" security guard apparently drew two pairs of eyes with a ballpoint pen onto a painting worth £740,000 (about $1M) at a Russian gallery on his first day on the job. Unsurprisingly, he was reportedly fired.
- Has your Con Ed bill suddenly gone up in recent months? You're not alone.
- Vulture has an excerpt from an upcoming book about the making of Mad Max: Fury Road all about the years-long process of casting the film, which involved everyone from Eminem to Gal Gadot and Heath Ledger.
- If you're going to a Broadway show soon, you're still gonna have to wear a mask inside the theater until at least April 30th.
- Bob Odenkirk and his costars talked a bit about the much-anticipated final season of Better Call Saul in a NY Times Magazine profile of Odenkirk: “It’s quite funny, and then very dark—brutally dark. They turned the volume up on all of it. Whatever direction someone was already going in, they made it more extreme.”
- If you haven't seen Squid Game yet, or are itching to re-watch it, then you might as well go all the way and do a two-day binge at the Paris Theater in Manhattan.
- Futurama has been revived yet again at Hulu, and I want you all to know I am okay with that.
- Watch the trailer for the fifth and final season of Pamela Adlon's wonderful Better Things.
- Betty Davis, the brilliant funk artist, has died. She was 76.
- And finally, liquid cats:
