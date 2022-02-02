- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Jeff Zucker announced today he was resigning from CNN after failing to disclose a longtime romantic relationship with a CNN senior executive.
- Mayor Eric Adams and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo were spotted having a "lengthy dinner meeting" in Midtown this week, which presumably was quite swaggerful.
- Alex Ross has a thoughtful piece in The New Yorker on the Spotify backlash and the future of music consumption: "What if, in order to support musicians that you care about, you were asked to give up the very idea that all music should be available on demand?"
- The Washington Football Team will now be known as the equally generic Commanders.
- Eminem, Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Dolly Parton and more have been nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Meanwhile, a lot of other artists have not been nominated.
- Amanda Moore spent most of 2021 going undercover inside "MAGA world," documenting the rise of extremist right-wing groups and learning how they were trying to gain legitimacy.
- The Ringer has some relatable Olympics content: "Every Winter Olympic Event, Ranked by How Terrified I’d Be to Participate in It."
- Rumors are heating up that former Mayor Bill de Blasio is thinking about running for the 11th congressional district seat, and nobody is happy about it.
- Sam Esmail, Julia Roberts and Shea Whigham reunite for a new Watergate-era Starz show, Gaslit—check out the trailer, which also features an unrecognizable Sean Penn.
- Listen to Lucy Dacus' lovely new single, “Kissing Lessons," and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever's "The Way It Shatters," the first single from their just-announced album, Endless Rooms.
- And finally, who would say no to this:
Extra Extra: Is There Ethical Musical Consumption In The Streaming Age?
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
Everyone agrees the Riverside Park boat basin needs to be upgraded. Not everyone likes the city's plan: "This looked like the monstrosity on the Hudson."
Read More In: