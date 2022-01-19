- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Here's some good news: vaccines are still the best tool to battle COVID, but post-infection immunity did help protect against the delta variant.
- A small town in Alabama has been highjacked by a police chief dedicated to aggressive policing and ticketing: "In a two-year period between 2018 and 2020 Brookside revenues from fines and forfeitures soared more than 640 percent and now make up half the city’s total income."
- Are we or are we not in a national coin shortage? It's complicated.
- Actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is set to star in the upcoming Moon Knight, has died following a ski accident. He was 37.
- CDs are making a comeback, and Rob Sheffield tries to explain why.
- Vice has a piece about a married undercover cop who infiltrated climate activist groups, having sex with tons of people and ruining their lives along the way.
- Having landed her first TV gig in years, the Kathy Griffin comeback now has a Times profile to go along with it.
- I know Succession has been off the air for awhile now, but when Brian Cox gives an interview, we sit up and take notice, especially when he's discussing the Jeremy Strong New Yorker profile and saying stuff like, "Listen, I’m too old, too tired and too talented for any of that shit."
- Apropos of that, Vulture ranked the 38 best Succession insults.
- Some very good new singles for you to check out today: Animal Collective return with the buoyant, bright psych-rock of "Strung With Everything." Nilüfer Yanya dropped “midnight sun," the second single from her upcoming record PAINLESS. Black Country, New Road also dropped the nine minute epic “Snow Globes.” Big Thief have done it again with yet another killer single, "Simulation Swarm." Khruangbin and Leon Bridges re-teamed on "Chocolate Hills." Jenny Hval released “Year of Love,” the first single from her new album Classic Objects. And last but certainly not least, Beach House released the third part of their upcoming album Once Twice Melody, which is shaping up to be one of the best albums of the year.
- And finally, one of these cows is not like the others:
