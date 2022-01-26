- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced that he plans to retire.
- Vox has some thoughts on who President Biden might nominate to replace him.
- A new study found there were four factors that could indicate chances of getting long COVID, including the level of coronavirus RNA in the blood, the presence of certain autoantibodies and more.
- The Henrico County Public Library in Richmond, VA has installed some nifty workspaces for caregivers with babies.
- One woman explains why she deleted her TikToks about her brushes with West Elm Caleb: "I wanted to make something funny. I wanted to talk about dating in a productive manner and talk about these bad behaviors. It wasn’t productive. It was just destroying someone’s life."
- Vulture pursues the most important investigation of the day: "Did Dakota Johnson Lock Customers Inside of a Blue Bottle Coffee in 2016?"
- Neil Young has made good on his threat, and the Wall Street Journal reports his music is currently being removed from Spotify because of his objections to Joe Rogan's vaccination misinformation.
- Speaking of which, Rogan and Jordan Peterson had a profoundly stupid four-hour conversation about climate change that "will make your brain dissolve."
- Move over Pizza Rat, it's time for Crab Rat to take a turn in the spotlight.
- In other animal news, you can compare photos of Jonathan the Tortoise, allegedly the world's oldest land animal, 190 years ago (in 1886) and today—he doesn't look a day over 179!
- Mark Harris looked back on the making of John Cameron Mitchell’s groundbreaking, sexually explicit film Shortbus.
- It turns out that neither Millennials nor Richard Dawkins invented memes.
- And finally, here are some gibbons enjoying carrots:
