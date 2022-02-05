- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here.
- A Colorado man took an employee at former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s ranch hostage while demanding to know where Bloomberg’s daughters were. The employee was rescued unharmed when police traced her iPad to where she was being held in a motel in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
- Two people and their dog were rescued in a remote part of northern California after two months of being trapped in a cabin by snow and fallen trees.
- Gloria Rojas, the first Latina broadcaster in New York City who worked at WABC-TV from 1974 to 1986, died at the age of 82.
- What exactly is the Kirkland Signature brand and why is it all over Costco?
- More than 95% of heterosexual married couples in America still give their kids their father’s last name.
- A moving meditation on the solace and freedom of running, even when in prison.
- Vulture delves into the mystery of the young Italian publishing assistant who devoted an incredible amount of effort to scamming unpublished manuscripts.
- And finally, who’s having more fun: baby or doggy?
