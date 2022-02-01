- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Pfizer has asked the FDA to approve a two-dose regimen of their COVID vaccine for kids younger than five, while "the companies continue to research whether three doses would work better in the age group."
- NBC reports that hundreds of books have been pulled from Texas libraries for review, "sometimes over the objections of school librarians, several of whom told NBC News they face increasingly hostile work environments and mounting pressure to pre-emptively pull books that might draw complaints."
- Kris Wilka, a 14-year-old trans boy in South Dakota, just wants to play football, but keeps having to deal with legislators who want to ban him from playing any sports.
- Curbed argues that having a shared toilet isn't so bad, which is certainly an opinion.
- The Forward has compiled a bizarre, admirable, and frankly insane list of the 150 greatest Jewish pop songs of all time, which somehow includes "I Gotta Feeling" in the top 10 because it's popular at Bar Mitzvahs.
- RIP Milltown Mel, New Jersey’s weather-predicting groundhog who didn't make it to Groundhog's Day this year.
- Vulture has an essay about the "exquisite catharsis" and community bonds of Jackass: "But maybe what people aspire to isn’t the idiocy of the stunt, or even the grotesque agony that ensues, but the sense of companionship and belonging that comes with the effort."
- What is Web3, and also, do I really need to learn what it is, or is it just going to be revealed to be a scam in six months?
- TikTok whisperer and social media expert Taylor Lorenz is leaving The New York Times to go to the Washington Post.
- Meanwhile, the Times is dealing internally with an "aggressive anti-union strategy" that is seemingly backfiring.
- Listen to Animal Collective's single "We Go Back," another overloaded, candy-colored pop song from their new album, Time Skiffs, out this Friday.
- And finally, nothing improves a day like new Guided By Voices. Check out their new fist-pumping, Quadrophenia-esque single, "Never Mind the List," along with a new video by Aaron Dunkel, below. And if you have the stomach for live music, check out some updated tour dates for the group.
Extra Extra: Oy Vey, Time To Start Arguing About This List Of 150 Greatest Jewish Pop Songs
