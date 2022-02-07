- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Do masks ruin children's lives? Probably not.
- It's not easy running a business in a subway station, especially if the station is closed.
- Any day there is a profile of the brilliant Brazilian musician Caetano Veloso in The New Yorker is a good day.
- Andrew Cuomo is thinking about running for office again, and he seems un-self-aware enough to really do it: "Too many people do run for office because it’s about them. It’s about their ego, their need.”
- Make It Right, a nonprofit launched by Brad Pitt after Hurricane Katrina, was an initiative to "rebuild New Orleans’ storm-ravaged Lower Ninth Ward with sustainable, flood-proof, affordable homes, designed by a list of A-list architects." They built 109 homes at the time—and now only six remain "in reasonably good shape."
- This one's just for parents out there who live in Australia or were thinking of taking a trip there, or people named Rita and Janet: someone built the Heelers' house from Bluey and is renting it on Airbnb.
- Henry Darger's landlords have controlled the work he left behind in his Chicago apartment for decades, but now some distant relatives of Darger are making a legal claim "to restore his legacy."
- Euphoria fans love Euphoria almost as much as they hate Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.
- What is Amy Coney Barrett's "long game"? The New Yorker reports she's someone conservatives are hoping will overturn Roe v Wade, someone who is “more embedded in the conservative Christian legal movement than any Justice we’ve ever had.”
- Watch the first trailer for The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Elizabeth Holmes' weird deep voice, and William H. Macy as Forehead Man.
- Listen to two new songs from the great Andy Shauf: “Satan” & “Jacob Rose.”
- And finally, this seal is far funnier than most comedians:
Everyone agrees the Riverside Park boat basin needs to be upgraded. Not everyone likes the city's plan: "This looked like the monstrosity on the Hudson."
