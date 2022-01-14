- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- What if we expanded Manhattan south into New York Harbor by 1,760 acres? Sure, it would never happen, but it's still fun to think about.
- Tinder co-founder Sean Rad claims that Barry Diller's media conglomerate IAC scammed him out of more than $1 billion. NY Magazine reports, "The mechanics of the alleged scheme were dark and shadowy, involving a monthslong financial conspiracy, doctored financial projections, secret meetings, and unscrupulous investment bankers ... They introduced me to a story I’d never known about — the contest for ownership of the intellectual property that had changed the way a generation had sex and fell in love."
- Why are public health officials so bad at communicating with the public?
- Martin Shkreli has been barred from the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life and ordered to return $64.6 million in profits he made by jacking up drug prices.
- Timothy Olyphant will once again play U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval, a revival of Justified, taking place eight years after the series ended.
- The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that Republican gerrymandering of the congressional map is not gonna fly.
- Vice takes a look at the newest nightmare cliche: The Zillennial Capitalist.
- Are KF94 masks the best ones to use, or just the most fashionable ones?
- Ed Schoenfeld, who opened several major Chinese restaurants in NYC — including Uncle Tai’s Hunan Yuan, Auntie Yuan, Pig Heaven and Red Farm — has died. He was 72.
- It's New Music Friday, don't sleep on Elvis Costello & The Imposters excellent, jubilant new album The Boy Named If, which probably has more farfisa organ than any album he's made since This Year's Girl; Cat Power reinterprets the likes of Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, The Replacements, Jackson Browne and more on Covers, her third collection of covers; Earl Sweatshirt has released another tight, brief lofi hip-hop project with Sick!; FKA Twigs released a new mixtape, Caprisongs; and you can finally listen to the studio version of Parquet Courts' "Watching Strangers Smile."
- And finally, a three-day weekend calls for some joyous prancing:
Extra Extra: A Modest Proposal To Extend Manhattan Into New York Harbor
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
This week on the season finale, Logan considered a merger, the siblings made their stand, and Tom made his move. Check out the Succession Power Rankings below.
Read More In: