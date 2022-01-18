- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- The Biden administration's free at-home COVID tests are now available, a day earlier than expected—every household in the U.S. is entitled to four free test kits.
- NBC News has big feature on a Brooklyn-based QAnon conspiracy theorist who went to the Capitol on January 6th, and his journey away from the QAnon cult ever since: “I was supposed to be a part of a movement, but did I just get duped?’”
- NPR reports that all the Supreme Court Justices agreed to wear masks out of respect for Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s health concerns, except for Justice Neil Gorsuch whose reputation is that of "a prickly justice, not exactly beloved even by his conservative soulmates on the court."
- RIP Regal UA Court Street movie theater, and RIP to the bedbugs who occasionally made it their home.
- In case you missed it, NY Magazine has a very good cover story this week about the fall of Joss Whedon, who damns himself with his own words repeatedly, and the complicated relationship between art and its creators.
- Daniel Radcliffe will play Weird Al Yankovic in the Roku original movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” said Yankovic.
- Locals are upset after learning that the Space of Grace Community Garden in West Harlem will likely be replaced by an eight-story apartment building.
- Horrifying headline of the day: "Man's Penis Fills With Foam After DIY Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Goes Wrong."
- Willem Dafoe (!) will host Saturday Night Live for the first time on January 29th, with musical guest Katy Perry.
- Does The Rock own a real dinosaur skeleton ("Stan is the most complete T. Rex skull ever found by a young paleontologist, and his name was Stan, so this T. Rex skull was named after him."), or did somebody sell him a very pricey replica?
- If you're into that sort of thing, get back in touch with your emo and pop-punk roots at the When We Were Young Festival later this year, featuring Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Bright Eyes, Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Eat World and dozens more.
- And finally, who among us can't relate to this exasperated child:
