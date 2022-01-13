- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- You should maybe stop clinging to the notion that omicron is "mild," writes The Atlantic: "Omicron’s unfettered spread has sowed a situation that is not mild at all. And right now, the notion of mildness is making the pandemic worse for everyone."
- Stewart Rhodes, the leader and founder of the Oath Keepers militia, has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy for his role in the riot at the Capitol last year.
- Gawker thinks it may be time to bring shame back: "'I’m not ashamed!' has become a rallying cry for some of the worst people on earth, many of whom were not really living under any kind of oppression to begin with before they decided to grant themselves the gift of empowerment."
- Bushwick's Bossa Nova Civic Club has shut down after a fire in which one tenant was seriously injured and a dog was killed.
- The Republican National Committee doesn't want its future candidates to participate in debates run by the Commission on Presidential Debates.
- Jordan Klepper ran into Rep. Matt Gaetz while visiting D.C. on the anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot: “Isn’t this a little bit childish, Matt? Or is that what attracts you to this?”
- Taking a page from Station Eleven, Vox has compiled a thoughtful reading (and viewing) list for post-apocalyptic art, because survival alone is insufficient.
- In royal news, Queen Elizabeth II has stripped her son Prince Andrew of all his military titles and royal patronages ahead of his sexual abuse trial.
- A growing number of men accused of sexual misconduct on college campuses are increasingly suing over “anti-male bias” and winning, Jezebel reports.
- Fate-tempting headline of the day: "These ‘invincibles’ have never had COVID — and they want to know why."
- Angel Olsen covered Karen Dalton's immortal "Something On Your Mind."
- And finally, these ears are pretty delicious:
