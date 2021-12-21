- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- The NY Times dares to ask the important questions in their look back at the most important, and most absurd, debates of 2021, including: What's in a Subway tuna fish salad? Do Zoomers make good colleagues? Is anyone going to be named Paul in 8,000 years? Is Big Bird a government agent?
- Vox spoke to six epidemiologists to offer various perspectives on what you should be doing differently this holiday season as omicron surges all over.
- Are schools ready for this winter COVID surge? No, probably not.
- ProPublica reports that scientist Irene Bosch created an inexpensive rapid test for COVID early on in the pandemic, but "she was stymied by an FDA process experts say made no sense."
- Watch the trailer for the final season of Search Party, in which it appears Dory may be starting a new age cult with Jeff Goldblum.
- If dollar slices no longer cost a dollar, are they really dollar slices anymore?
- The Ringer looks at how The Matrix's symbolic red pill got co-opted by bad faith actors and fringe movements.
- NY Magazine tracks the lives of three people—one who died, one who went to prison, and one who lost their business— who all participated in the January 6th storming of the Capitol.
- Brian Eno, who is a very wise man, thinks NFTs are a scam: "NFTs seem to me just a way for artists to get a little piece of the action from global capitalism, our own cute little version of financialization. How sweet — now artists can become little capitalist assholes as well…"
- Kate Bush posted a Christmas message to her website talking about COVID and why meeting a Goldcrest moved her: "This gorgeous little ball of fluff flew away after ten minutes or so. I’ve only ever seen one once before and very briefly. It made my day. In these strange times, I really hope you can get the chance to stop for a moment and feel nature around you."
- And finally, this dog just really wants the stick:
