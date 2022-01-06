- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- After mostly ignoring him for the last year, President Joe Biden didn't mince words on the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by denouncing Donald Trump for promoting lies about the election and his allies for holding “a dagger at the throat of America.”
- SNL announced that West Side Story star Ariana DeBose will host on January 15th with musical guest Roddy Ricch ... assuming it doesn't get canceled.
- If you're thinking about quitting your high-profile job to run for governor, you should probably make sure you qualify to run first.
- Peter Bogdanovich, director of classics including The Last Picture Show, What's Up Doc? and Paper Moon as well as a lifelong cinema enthusiast and neck scarf aficionado, has died. He was 82.
- An upstate New York man is continuing his fight to keep his emotional support pig.
- No, Eric Adams is not the first mayor to wear a hoodie.
- Live más headline of the day: "The Maniacs at Taco Bell Made Moviepass, but for Tacos."
- Work shortages caused by omicron are to blame for spotty subway service this week.
- The New York Times is acquiring The Athletic for $550M, and it sounds like they're gonna keep it intact.
- Why did a horse named Rain Man try to kill Nicolas Cage, and when will this be turned into a Nicolas Cage movie?
- Cat Power reflected on her career and her love of cover songs with Stereogum.
- And finally, this wise dog has learned from his mistakes:
Extra Extra: A Horse Named Rain Man Has It Out For Nicolas Cage
