- A Tennessee school board has voted unanimously to ban Art Spiegelman's landmark Holocaust graphic novel Maus because of concerns about "rough, objectionable language" and nudity. Spiegelman said he was trying to wrap his brain around what happened: "I moved past total bafflement to try to be tolerant of people who may possibly not be Nazis, maybe."
- Some wise advice from the Times' Real Estate section today: “You don’t want to be known as the no-toilet-in-his-apartment guy.”
- Americans are hitting new levels of burnout that are leaving them scorched with malaise.
- Marvel star Evangeline Lilly revealed on Instagram that she took part in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s unhinged anti-vaccine march in D.C.
- If everyone thinks they're the underdog, then how does that affect power dynamics?
- Kanye West announced that Donda 2 will be executive produced by Future and released on February 22nd, although it is far more likely it will be delayed several times, not come out, and eventually scrapped in favor of a new project.
- Here's what you missed out on if you didn't attend the inaugural Boss Baby symposium.
- The impression that I get is that The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have never had to knock on wood, but they have broken up.
- Here's a solid profile of Amy Schneider after her 40 day Jeopardy! win streak came to an end: “Trans women watching can see me with my voice as it is and see me being OK with it."
- Although Spotify has refused to take down Joe Rogan's podcast, which is filled with vaccine misinformation, it has taken down "20,000 podcast episodes in violation of 'detailed content policies' related to COVID-19."
- Listen to "The Smoke," the second single from The Smile, the extremely cool new group comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood plus Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner.
- And finally, let Flynn be Flynn:
Everyone agrees the Riverside Park boat basin needs to be upgraded. Not everyone likes the city's plan: "This looked like the monstrosity on the Hudson."
