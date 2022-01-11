- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- The Biden administration announced that private insurance companies will have to cover eight at-home coronavirus tests per person, but you may still have to go through the irritating process of filing claims for reimbursement.
- Republican City Council member Vickie Paladino, who was not allowed to enter Council chambers because she isn't vaccinated, was forced to apologize after she made a very bad analogy about her plight: “I don’t need to show you my papers. This isn’t Nazi Germany."
- Here's a devastating story about a deadly dog attack, how the law considers the value of pets, and the line between compensation and justice.
- Rolling Stone reports on how disabled Americans feel abandoned and dismissed by the CDC.
- The restaurant industry has a history of mistreating workers and glorifying working while injured or sick, but will anything change because of COVID? "The push to work no matter what is as much a result of toxic kitchen culture as it is about the economic reality of working in an industry where some of the workforce still earns the federal subminimum wage, $2.13, which hasn’t changed since 1991."
- After three years of utter chaos, the Oscars will once again have a host.
- RIP Magawa, the brave little rat who sniffed out "more than 100 [land] mines and other pieces of unexploded ordnance in Cambodia" over the last five+ years before retiring.
- Oh, you like movie trailers? Then prove it by watching the trailers for Joachim Trier's The Worst Person In The World and Steven Soderbergh's Kimi.
- The Met is increasing salaries for security guards to try to offset staff shortages and attract new workers.
- Destroyer announced new album Labyrinthitis—listen to the chaotic, synth-heavy first single “Tintoretto, It’s For You.” Also, Spoon released the undeniably catchy "Wild" as the second single from their upcoming record Lucifer On The Sofa. And Parquet Courts performed the gripping “Watching Strangers Smile” on everyone's favorite indie rock TV show, Ellen.
- And finally, this dog is much slicker at stealing food than my dog:
