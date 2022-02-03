- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- It's hard to magically go back to "normal" when experts say that "long COVID is likely keeping a lot of Americans out of the workforce" and could leave people with health problems for years to come.
- Meta's stock is plunging, the company is losing billions, which means it's time to pivot to video again.
- Just in time for Valentine's Day, there's a global shortage of fresh flowers caused by "supply chain challenges, labor shortages and poor growing conditions."
- If you bought a retired Boeing 747 for $1.30, wouldn't you turn it into a party plane too?
- Anna Sorokin (a.k.a. Anna Delvey) writes about being incarcerated once again, getting COVID in jail, and the upcoming Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix show about her: "So no — it doesn't look like I'll be watching Inventing Anna anytime soon. Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me."
- Sources tell the NY Post that Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust were informally advising Andrew Cuomo during his COVID pressers on "how to respond and particularly how to hit back at [President Donald] Trump to make it more compelling TV."
- Dakota Johnson is in talks to play Madame Web in another Sony Marvel film, despite the fact Madame Web was an elderly woman in the comics who "never actively fought any villains."
- A Jewish teacher is suing a Scarsdale synagogue after she says she was fired because someone discovered she had written a blog post that was critical of Israel.
- We already have the first viral athlete of the 2022 Winter Olympics: a Sony camera that went tumbling down a ski slope.
- Netflix is releasing a lot of films this year, but the announcement was slightly overshadowed by the promo video, in which famous actors awkwardly talk directly to the viewer.
- And finally, despite all my rage, I am still just a dog in a cage:
Extra Extra: Mark Zuckerberg Tells Meta To Pivot To Video
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
Everyone agrees the Riverside Park boat basin needs to be upgraded. Not everyone likes the city's plan: "This looked like the monstrosity on the Hudson."
Read More In: