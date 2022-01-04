- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- It's one thing to wear masks around the office, but wristbands are a step too far.
- Vox looks at how remote work is transforming America.
- Hundreds—possibly thousands!—of motorists are still trapped in a nightmare on I-95 between Richmond and Washington, DC after getting stuck last night because of snow conditions.
- BOO: Walmart and Kroger are apparently raising prices for BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 tests after an agreement with the White House to keep the price at $14 expired.
- Seth Meyers canceled Late Night shows for the upcoming week after testing positive for COVID-19.
- Former Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith and now-former NY Times columnist Ben Smith are starting a new media project, so I guess Ben Smith never had to give up those conflict-of-interest BuzzFeed stocks after all. But I do love their nonsense manifesto: “There are 200 million people who are college educated, who read in English, but who no one is really treating like an audience, but who talk to each other and talk to us,” Ben Smith said. “That’s who we see as our audience.”
- Florida governor Ron DeSantis is being super weird about his vaccination status.
- Completely normal headline of the day: "‘90 Day Fiancé’ star retires from selling farts after heart attack scare."
- It's true that a lot of people quit their jobs last year, but the reasons why they quit their jobs are complicated.
- Movies! People love 'em. But are they any good? Vulture compiled a list of stuff to look forward to watching in the new year.
- The War On Drugs performed "I Don't Live Here Anymore" on the hottest indie music TV show: The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
- And finally, is this chicken or is this dog?
Extra Extra: Can Wristbands Convince People To Come Back To The Office In A Pandemic? (No)
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
This week on the season finale, Logan considered a merger, the siblings made their stand, and Tom made his move. Check out the Succession Power Rankings below.
Read More In: