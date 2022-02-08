- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Senator Mitch McConnell criticized the RNC for its distortion of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as “legitimate political discourse,” saying, “We saw it happen. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That’s what it was.”
- Regarding Mayor Eric Adams' bizarre compulsion to lie about small things like what he eats, Defector's David Roth writes wisely, "Adams knows that this kind of thing can be useful, if only because every news cycle fixated on the mayor’s stance vis-à-vis arctic char is one that is not fixated on anything more consequential. As with every other politician that has mastered this approach, it’s unclear how much of it reflects the heedless headlong improvisations of a sloppy and heroically self-absorbed person and how much of it is just a showman’s gift for misdirection. Eventually it becomes hard to see a difference."
- Rikers guards are apparently feeling "emboldened by Adams" to punish inmates "as retaliation for speaking out" to the media about the conditions there.
- Peloton has fired over 2,800 employees...but hey, at least they gifted them all a free one-year Peloton subscription.
- Not gonna lie, prolific romance novelist Danielle Steel — who has "published 190 books, has had five marriages from which she has nine children, sleeps four hours a night, still smokes, and starts her day with a virgin mojito" — sounds pretty awesome, although she definitely should get some more sleep.
- The New Yorker breaks down the feud between former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter and journalist Vicky Ward, who have very different stories about why the magazine didn’t publish sexual-abuse allegations about Jeffrey Epstein almost two decades ago.
- Pete Davidson revealed that the retired Staten Island Ferry he bought with Colin Jost is currently parked just outside his Staten Island apartment, and spoke about their plans for it: "There is going to be a bar, there is going to be a nice restaurant and… the lower level, the big space is going to be an entertainment space and we're going to dock it in the city."
- Married couple Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, the latter of whom moonlights as a Forbes writer and rapper with the stage name Razzlekhan, have been arrested for allegedly "conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency."
- NYC should take a page from Taiwan and add music to garbage trucks, so people know when to bring garbage down.
- Wilco are performing multiple shows in NYC and Chicago this spring to celebrate the 20th anniversary (!) of their masterpiece, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.
- A couple great new singles to listen to: Pusha T found new ways to rap about cocaine on "Diet Coke," Spoon dropped their version of a power ballad (but more Spoon-ish) with "My Babe," and Sharon Van Etten deals with depression and physical fitness in "Porta."
- And finally, do you slide on all your dogs like this?
Extra Extra: It's Time For Garbage Trucks To Start Playing Jingles
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
Everyone agrees the Riverside Park boat basin needs to be upgraded. Not everyone likes the city's plan: "This looked like the monstrosity on the Hudson."
Read More In: