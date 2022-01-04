- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Are you worried about where this country is headed? You probably should be, writes Vox: "America’s dysfunction stems, in large part, from an outdated political system that creates incentives for intense partisan conflict and legislative gridlock. That system may well be near the point of collapse."
- Along those lines: a new poll has found that "about 1 in 3 Americans say they believe violence against the government can at times be justified."
- NY Attorney General Letitia James wants to interview Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump as part of the investigation into Donald Trump's possibly fraudulent business practices.
- Matt Damon is the spokesperson for Crypto.com now, and people think it's really brave.
- Bro, do you even Wordle?
- If you want to understand why plastics are such major climate change problem, you need to understand their history.
- New TV? In this economy? Vulture rounded up a bunch of 2022 shows they're excited about.
- The Weeknd announced his new album Dawn FM is out this Friday.
- And finally, everything is totally normal here:
Extra Extra: Bro, Do You Even Wordle?
