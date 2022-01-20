- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- The Atlantic rightly points out that it would be really rotten to deny medical care to unvaccinated people out of spite: "I ran this argument past several ethicists, clinicians, and public-health practitioners...all of them said that it was an awful idea — unethical, impractical, and founded on a shallow understanding of why some people remain unvaccinated."
- Anti-maskers are still behaving very poorly on airplanes: "As of Tuesday, the [FAA] said, it had received 151 reports of unruly passengers, 92 related to face masks, since Jan. 1. Last year, it received 5,981 reports of unruly passengers and 4,290 mask-related incidents."
- Another day, another reminder that parents and caregivers of kids under five are drowning.
- The CIA is not convinced that Havana's Syndrome is a real thing, or at the very least, that the symptoms aren't "the result of a sustained global campaign by a hostile power aimed at hundreds of U.S. diplomats and spies."
- Asked if he had anything to say to voters of color worried about access to voting, Mitch McConnell stuffed his shoe squarely in his mouth and said, “Well, the concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”
- Mel Magazine tried Campbell’s Brothtails, cocktails featuring "rich, meaty broths," and lived to write about it.
- Lean Dunham talks about her next film, a "sexual fable" called Sharp Stick, with The Hollywood Reporter, and also brings up the prospect of a seemingly-inevitable Girls reunion: "Dunham isn’t averse to trying something similar with Girls and even has engaged in informal talks with HBO about getting the gang back together for an older and wiser version of the quintessential millennial series. (Women?)"
- Politico looks into how a toxic chemical ended up in New Jersey’s largest drinking water supply.
- Mars Wrigly doesn't want M&Ms to be sexy anymore, to which Rolling Stone responded, "Let the Green M&M Be a Nasty Little Slut "
- If you're planning on seeing The Batman in theaters, you better start peeing now, because it's gonna be around three hours long.
- Alex Cameron dropped "Best Life" from his cleverly-titled upcoming album Oxy Music; Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen released “Shadow in the Frame” from his forthcoming debut solo album; and Melody's Echo Chamber released “Looking Backward."
- And finally, this is a very responsible pup:
