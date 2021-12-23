- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Influential writer Joan Didion, one of the great voices in American writing in the last century, has died. She was 87.
- The pandemic has apparently shaved two years off the average American's lifespan.
- Phish has postponed their New Year's Eve show at MSG.
- Did you know that there are a bunch of people who are legally named Santa Claus in the U.S.?
- Here's how older Americans are handling the winter omicron surge: “I don’t have more time in front of me — I have more time behind me. So that is getting irritating, knowing that I’m losing time for social gatherings.”
- Vice has compiled a list of Christmas horror stories, from hospital visits to run-ins with exes to pee incidents.
- What's the difference between a red flag and a personal quirk/interest?
- Vulture ranked every Guillermo del Toro movie, and they got the #1 very right and everything else very wrong (justice for Hellboy!).
- Williams-Sonoma fired over 100 remote workers right before the holidays.
- Was LCD Soundsystem's residency at Brooklyn Steel a superspreader event, or are people just looking for someone to blame after getting infected with COVID?
- The third season of Atlanta will finally premiere on FX on March 24th, 2022.
- And finally, there is absolutely no evidence that George did anything unseemly to the gingerbread house:
Extra Extra: Joan Didion, Inimitable American Writer, Has Died At 87
