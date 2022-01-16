- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here.
- A series of massive eruptions from an underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean triggered tsunami warnings for Hawaii and the entire West Coast, while internet service for the entire country of Tonga went down after reports of four-foot-tall waves hitting the capital, Nuku’alofa.
- Here's a look at China’s efforts to keep omicron from crashing the Winter Olympics, set to kick off in Beijing in three weeks.
- A rabbi and three other people were being held hostage by an armed man inside a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas Saturday evening.
- We may be in the midst of a new Great Migration as Black Americans have increasingly headed South, the Washington Post reports.
- What it's like to search for free COVID-19 tests now under the new federal policy (spoiler - it’s still not easy).
- A Jupiter dupe has been discovered.
- The Times dissects how to discern between fake and real N95s, KN95s and KF94s masks.
- And finally, this baby wombat doing the best it can is all of us:
Extra Extra: Diving Into The Alphabet Soup Of Masks
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
This week on the season finale, Logan considered a merger, the siblings made their stand, and Tom made his move. Check out the Succession Power Rankings below.
Read More In: