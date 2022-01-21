- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- A federal judge in Texas has blocked the White House from requiring federal workers be vaccinated against COVID.
- The best video you'll watch today: Ben Cahn's newest Succession parody, this time revolving around Logan's Domino's order.
- So...have you read about this whole West Elm Caleb thing? Be warned: It's a TikTok thing. Everyone's losing their minds on the internet. You know how it goes.
- The Oscars will probably have more than one host this year, and it seems that Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are the top of their "wish list," though it clearly should be the ladies of Yellowjackets.
- Ridiculously compelling tweet of the day: "Yakei, a female macaque in a nature reserve in Japan, violently overthrew the alpha male of her troop to become its first female leader in the reserve’s 70-year history. She presides over 677 monkeys, but a messy love triangle could endanger her status."
- Vice profiled author Lucy Sante about her gender confirmation journey: "My subconscious has been working on this game plan without my knowledge for the last 50 or 60 years, and now it’s executing.”
- Things I learned today: Martha Stewart apparently dated Anthony Hopkins at one point, and broke up with him because "I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter."
- This $35M castle is apparently the "coolest" thing you can buy on Zillow.
- While it's not a substitute for COVID vaccines, a new study has found that oral CBD "has the potential to prevent infections, such as breakthrough infections, which might be one of the most useful applications."
- Will Forte returns to host SNL this weekend for the first time since he left the show, and Vulture ranked his 16 best recurring sketches.
- This was a relatively light New Music Friday (don't worry, February is chockfull of great new material), but make sure to check out Silverbacks’ jangly, fun Archive Material and Jana Horn's folky debut Optimism. Also, watch Wilco perform "Cut Your Hair" with Stephen Malkmus and "Kamera" with Britt Daniel.
- And finally, an extremely chill navigator:
Extra Extra: Can Japan's Alpha Monkey Queen Have It All?
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
"I typed in 'Christmas lights in NYC' and found Dyker Heights, this was the number one result."
Read More In: