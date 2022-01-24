- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Dr. Hans Kluge, a top World Health Organization director, said the spread of omicron “offers plausible hope for stabilization and normalization.”
- Sarah Palin has COVID, which will delay the start of her defamation trial against the New York Times, and as the judge in that case noted, "She is, of course, unvaccinated."
- The Supreme Court is set to hear two cases that pose "an existential threat to affirmative action in university admissions."
- Aaron Rodgers: certified loser.
- Rolling Stone reports on how a group of a MAGA "election sleuths" made a failed attempt to re-certify Arizona as a victory for Donald Trump.
- Damon Albarn claimed that Taylor Swift doesn't write her own songs (he claims she "co-writes") and Taylor Swift did NOT take kindly to that comment, but look, it's all a blur to me. Albarn has since apologized in the stupidest way possible (by falsely claiming it was "clickbait").
- Gen Z discovered old school NYC bars and hotels like Bemelmans, Palm Court and the Rainbow Room, and now you have to wait on line to get inside.
- Here's something that museums and I have in common: neither of us understand if NFT art is worth anything.
- Nightmare tweet of the day: "I'd forgotten 20 years of my life after going to sleep with a cold that turned out to be a severe brain disease."
- Apparently watching this 1985 McDonald's commercial featuring Jason Alexander will "instantly make your day better," and who am I to deny you that?
- Here's a compelling reason to check your spam folder.
- And finally, no one cared who I was until I put on the mask:
Extra Extra: Young People Discover Old NYC Bars
"I typed in 'Christmas lights in NYC' and found Dyker Heights, this was the number one result."
