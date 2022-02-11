- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Happy Friday, Russia is apparently accelerating plans to invade the Ukraine.
- Pfizer has postponed its rolling application to the FDA to apply its COVID-19 vaccine to kids under 5, because the company believes three doses "may provide a higher level of protection in this age group," and they need more time to gather data on it.
- Get a first glimpse at the second season of Russian Doll, which involves Nadia and Alan sifting through "their pasts via an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most iconic locales."
- Do you wish you could use location-tracking tech tools to track your spouse for a story?
- Anthony Weiner is teaming up with Curtis Sliwa to cohost a radio show.
- The Supreme Court has shot down a request from a group of NYC public school teachers who were "seeking to block a vaccine mandate for employees who were not given a religious exemption."
- Ian McDonald, the multi-instrumentalist co-founder of King Crimson and Foreigner, has died. He was 75.
- Watch the full trailer for HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which looks like a great time.
- Watch Big Thief perform the take of "Red Moon" that ended up on their wonderful new album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.
- Oh, great, Mayor Eric Adams hates drill rap now, and blamed social-media companies for “allowing music, displaying of guns, violence."
- And finally, butter dog. The dog with the butter. What more is there to say?
