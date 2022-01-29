- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here.
- ESPN reports that NFL quarterback Tom Brady is retiring.
- A prominent mental health support app called Crisis Text Line is reportedly anonymizing its user data and selling customer service software.
- Vice looks at how many former journalists in Hong Kong have struggled to survive after the Chinese government cracked down on pro-democracy news media there.
- A new paper in the journal Marine Mammal Science spells out in gory detail how a pod of orcas can take down an adult blue whale in what one marine ecologist told the Times might be “the biggest predation event on Earth, maybe the biggest one since dinosaurs were here.”
- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up a tip line for people to report outbreaks of Critical Race Theory in the school districts and now Gen Z activists are flooding the system with fake tips.
- Joni Mitchell, who was partially paralyzed by polio as a child, is siding with Neil Young and taking her music off Spotify after the streaming tech company refused to de-platform anti-vaccine, anti-science Joe Rogan.
- Spirits maker Diageo doesn’t have enough backstock of Lagavulin scotch or enough glass bottles for Bulleit bourbon to meet demand and I’m taking this personally.
- The upcoming Broadway production of "The Music Man" will not hold previews for theater critics before opening night.
- Johnny Knoxville has racked up more than $8.6 million in medical bills during his career, including treatment for a brain hemorrhage when he was knocked off a bull during the filming of the latest installment of the Jackass movie.
- And finally, you're all shoveling your sidewalks incorrectly:
