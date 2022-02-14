Sen. Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have broken up, so much for Valentine's Day.
- The federal judge hearing Sarah Palin's defamation suit against The New York Times said he will likely dismiss the suit, but the jury is still deliberating.
- "Definitely, I don’t feel like the world would be a better place if people were just trying to be more like me," said Anna Sorokin, a.k.a. famed scammer Anna Delvey, who's currently in ICE detention awaiting possible deportation to Germany. She gave an update on her life on the occasion of the series, Inventing Anna, premiering on Netflix.
- THE CITY has a good overview of the congressional and state-level races in New York that have been shaken up due to redistricting.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James, who's running for re-election and faces no serious challenger in the Democratic primary this June, is still racking up endorsements from prominent elected officials, in part because of rumors that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo might run against her.
- Street Easy claims that New York City couples who choose to live together end up saving about $30,000 a year on rent.
- The New Yorker published some portraits of city teens with as-told-to captions about how they're handling the pandemic. (Spoiler: They're having a tough time.)
- New York State Courts are officially dropping their social distancing requirements from six feet to three feet.
- This week's episode of The United States of Anxiety contains a great interview with Hannah Beachler, the production designer for Moonlight and Black Panther, who has created an exhibit at the Met that imagines Seneca Village — a free Black haven in Manhattan that was taken by eminent domain in 1857 to create Central Park — if it had been allowed to flourish to this day.
