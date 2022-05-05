When the IRT first began building subways to the Bronx at the turn of the century, the borough was relatively empty, with only around 200,000 people spread across lots of farmland. The subway's arrival jump-started the area's urbanization, leading to a bustling community situated on the Grand Concourse.

"When subways are built into neighborhoods that are sparsely populated to begin with, people start moving there, because rapid transit makes it easier for you to live and work in two separate places," Shapiro said.

The Grand Concourse was conceived as NYC's Champs-Élysées: "There were nice buildings built there to anticipate the influx of people, and as soon as the subway opened, they started flocking to these buildings. And it's because people flocked there that the IND [Independent Subway System] concourse line was conceived and built, which encouraged even more growth, and cemented the neighborhood as the place to live for people who couldn't afford to live in the same type of apartments in Manhattan."

The gallery includes hand-drawn maps of legacy steam rail lines and surface transit lines in the Bronx, which provide insights into the planning and foresight that went into the routes we still use today.

"A lot of people when they look at maps, they just see the polished finished product," Shapiro said. "To have these hand-drawn ones, especially the Surface Transit Company map from 1948 — that is just when they are converting their trolley lines into motor bus lines. That is the map that our current motor bus system in the Bronx is based on."

"Pretty much every trolley route in New York City has been converted to a bus line," she added, "so no matter where you are in the city, if you're on a bus, you are likely on the same route that a trolley traversed prior to 1948."

Although the steam rail lines have been deactivated for nearly a century, some have been incorporated into Metro North. Even more are being considered for use in the Penn Access Project, which would connect the Bronx with Penn Station. "And that's all based on steam rail services that existed in the 1800's," Shapiro said.