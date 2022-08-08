This post is a sponsored article by Hall des Lumières.

The multi-sensory celebration of Klimt’s most iconic work, Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion, is opening in NYC at Hall des Lumières on September 14th. Shorter, complementary digital experiences accompany the main installation and include an exhibition featuring works by Friedensreich Hundertwasser, an Austrian painter inspired by Klimt; a contemporary creation by the interdisciplinary studio Nohlab, titled 5 Movements, and a contemporary creation, Recoding Entropia.

As described by Time Out New York, "Guests will be enraptured by a number of glowing, animated, 30-foot-high custom displays of images from celebrated paintings, synchronized to an original soundtrack and mapped to the marble walls, towering columns, stained glass skylights and coved ceilings."

A cultural destination for all ages, Hall des Lumières encourages visitors to immerse themselves art and culture from a new perspective.