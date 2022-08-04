The route

As always, Summer Streets 2022 begins at Foley Square, running up Lafayette Street through Chinatown, Soho and Noho, hitting Fourth Avenue in the East Village, then up Park Avenue South, and Park Avenue proper, starting at Union Square. But rather than stopping at 72nd Street as in the past, this year Summer Streets has been extended up Park Avenue and into East Harlem, ending at 109th Street.

Of course, Summer Streets flows both ways, north and south — to ease congestion at a perennial bottleneck on Lafayette, there's even a new "SoHo detour" this year, with uptown "traffic" running for one block on Cleveland Place around Petrosino Square — and true heads ride the entire route up and down, or down and up.