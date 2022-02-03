It’s typical news coverage; we see excited crowds, astronauts waving, 3-2-1 blastoff. But then, something happens. There’s a flurry of quick cuts, the kind we’re used to seeing in dramatic movies. There’s static. And then a special report breaks in: President Richard Nixon is sitting at his desk in front of an American flag.

“The fates have ordained that the men who went to the moon to explore in peace - will stay on the moon to rest in peace,” Nixon says.

Or so it seems. The living-room set is part of an elaborate presentation housing an unsettling short film by Francesca Panetta and Halsey Burgund, positing an alternate history of the Apollo 11 moon mission. In Event of Moon Disaster, produced by the MIT Center for Advanced Virtuality, won an Emmy last year.

The film now serves as the centerpiece of Deepfake: Unstable Evidence on Screen, a new exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image that explores and contextualizes deepfakes: synthetic media videos in which a real-life person appears to say or do something they haven’t actually said or done, fashioned with the use of artificial intelligence.

It really does seem to be Nixon in the film — the little shakes and nods of his head, the voice — except, of course, it isn’t. It’s a simulation created from archival video, merged with an actor. (You can see how they did it here.)

“We use Nixon's resignation speech as the original video that then gets manipulated,” said co-director Panetta. “The emotion in Nixon's face, all of the original body language, the page turning: all of that really is real. But we have overlaid it, manipulated it, with another very emotional speech” — specifically, an actual script written for the president by William Safire, in case the astronauts died before they could return to Earth.