Pete Davidson and Colin Jost already have one high-profile patron for their planned "live entertainment space" aboard the decommissioned Staten Island Ferryboat they recently purchased: Noted clubber and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The ferryboat, named for John F. Kennedy, was auctioned off this week after decades of shuttling people across New York Harbor. The nearly 60-year-old vessel was purchased for $280,100 on Wednesday by a mysterious bidder, who was only identified by the handle "Pitalia211." The identity was revealed Thursday night by Vulture: The Stand co-owner Paul Italia, and SNL stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson. And the three plan to convert the ferry "into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera,” according to a report in the New York Post.

Adams, who is fond of frequenting some of the city's most exclusive clubs, said he would be among their first customers and would help the trio get the project up and running.