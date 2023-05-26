Seven Picks a Week is our guide to what’s worth catching in arts, culture and activities during the week ahead, with contributions from reporters throughout the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom and colleagues from WQXR and "All of It." Celebrate the culture and art of Manhattan’s Lower East Side Theater for the New City is hosting its 28th annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts Friday through Sunday, featuring contributions from more than 200 performing arts organizations, independent artists, poets, puppeteers and filmmakers to celebrate the storied neighborhood’s cultural and ethnic heritage. The theme is "Global Warming: The Heat Is On," so you can anticipate a strong showing of activist art in various forms. The festival mostly centers around Theater for the New City, at 155 First Ave. between Ninth and 10th streets. But Saturday is an even bigger deal: There’s a street fair on East 10th Street between First and Second avenues, starting at 10 a.m., an outdoor stage starting at 1 p.m., a slate of children’s activities from 2 to 4 p.m, and more. It’s all free of charge, though donations are gladly accepted; find out more here. – Steve Smith See your neighbors’ secrets (or maybe yours) exposed in vivid paint As part of her new show, NYC artist Sonya Sklaroff will take all your secrets and possibly make a painting out of them. For her exhibition "Secrets of New York," on display at the Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, Sklaroff collected cards on which people wrote some previously undisclosed piece of information like “a confession, a regret, an adventure, a hidden romance, a guilty pleasure." Her only requirement is that the secret had to have taken place in the city. For example, one anonymous note read, “Sometimes I sunbathe nude on my fire escape,” causing Sklaroff to render a nude woman on a West Village fire escape. The show runs though May 30, and it's accessible Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. or by appointment. Learn more here. – Precious Fondren

See a comedy about learning your dad was in the Mafia Standup comedian Anthony DeVito has appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “This American Life;” he’s written for “The Break With Michelle Wolf” and the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner. But his one-man show “My Dad Isn’t Danny DeVito” may be his most personal work. It’s the story of how he came to learn that his father – who died when he was just a baby – was a “fully initiated member of a prominent Italian organized crime family.” After a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last summer, DeVito is performing his show through May 27 at 7 p.m. at the SoHo Playhouse. Tickets are $26 with fees. Recommended for ages 18 and older. – Kerry Shaw Watch a new film about an immigrant's life-changing encounter The world premiere of the short film “Never Fade Away” is part of the Ariel Rivka Dance Spring Season at NYU's Tisch Center. Written, produced and directed by pianist Donna Weng Friedman, the film recounts the true story of her Chinese immigrant father, who came to this country in the 1940s with nothing but his hopes and dreams, and how a radio and a waltz changed his life. Donna is a true musical citizen, and this project promises to be a touching and beautiful experience. The series runs May 31 to June 2 at the school's Jack Crystal Theatre, and you can find ticket information here. – Ed Yim, WQXR

The New York Philharmonic performs a world premiere by composer Julia Wolfe on June 1. Courtesy John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Hear the New York Philharmonic celebrate the planet in two season-closing concerts The New York Philharmonic wraps up its 2022-23 season with two striking programs, each bringing an exceptional premiere. On June 1, music director Jaap van Zweden leads the orchestra, with soprano Else Torp, the Young People's Chorus of NYC and the men of chamber choir The Crossing, in a world premiere by New York City composer and Bang on a Can founder Julia Wolfe. There's no predicting exactly what the new piece will sound like, but you might get some idea by listening to Wolfe's previous New York Philharmonic premiere, "Fire in My Mouth," which the orchestra played in 2019. Like that work – inspired by the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, and more broadly by issues of immigration and labor – Wolfe's new piece, "unEarth," responds to climate change, taking into account forced migrations, land loss and changing seas. In her program note, Wolfe acknowledges that "art can not solve the crisis," but her piece is meant to get people involved in the conversation. The 45-minute work involves video projections and special lighting and staging; it repeats June 2 and 3, and you can learn more here.

<a href="https://johnlutheradams.bandcamp.com/album/become-desert">Become Desert by John Luther Adams & Seattle Symphony</a>

The ecological message of "unEarth" sets the stage ideally for the Philharmonic's season finale, which includes the New York premiere of "Become Desert," the latest in a series of profoundly beautiful and deeply immersive hymns to nature by composer John Luther Adams. Van Zweden will conduct "Become Desert" in a thoughtful and appealing program that also includes water-inspired works by Benjamin Britten and Toru Takemitsu. That program is happening June 8, 9 and 10, and you can order your tickets here. – Steve Smith

Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt onstage together in "Parade," which is nominated for six Tony Awards. Joan Marcus

Check out a celebrated musical based on the true story of a brutal crime