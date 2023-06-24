Kid Picks is our guide to what’s happening for young people and their grown-ups during the week ahead. Contributions this week come from Barbara Russo, a reporter with New York Family, with help from WNYC’s Tiffany Hanssen.

Glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs light up New Jersey’s Rockaway Town Square.

Budding paleontologists and dino-lovers of all ages can take an immersive dive into Earth’s prehistoric past with a visit to LuminoCity Festival’s Dino Safari at the Rockaway Town Square. The outdoor event claims to have “a field of approximately 50 life-sized animated dinosaurs” that bring some real dino-drama to both daytime and nighttime visitors. And it’s worth a visit after the sun goes down! That’s when many of these fearsome looking dinos show their softer sides. Some will be lit from the inside – looking like big lanterns – and others will be illuminated by projection of colored light. Other activities include a Fossil Field Sandbox, a Dino Paradise Bounce Castle and a Caterpillar Express Train, where dino fans can take a train ride through Dinosaur Dream Island. (The event is coming to Long Island’s Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, July 27-Sept. 4.) Read more here.

Daily through July 9 at Rockaway Town Square (301 Mt. Hope Ave., Rockaway Township). Tickets $23-$29; free for children ages 3 and younger. Extra fees apply for certain attractions.

Tee off for some mini-golf madness in Williamsburg.

The trendy, luxury William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg isn’t just for tourists, it’s also for mini golfers! Located in a park across from the hotel entrance, Vale(mini)Golf offers families an outdoor activity that’s great for most any age and most any experience level. As a bonus, the park is very pet friendly, so golfers can feel free to bring the family pooch to join in the fun. Vale Park is open through early fall, but activities are contingent on weather. Read more here.

Wednesdays-Thursdays, 1-9 p.m.; Fridays-Sundays, noon-9 p.m. The William Vale Hotel; 111 N. 12 St., Williamsburg; $15; but $10 for children.

A kid-focused festival grab bag hits all the high notes at the 18th annual NYC Kidsfest

NYC Kidsfest is a weekend showcase of live music, artistic performances and storytelling. Among the highlights are impressive kung fu and dance shows. The Sugarhill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling will be on site Sunday to hold a variety of arts and crafts workshops. And it wouldn’t be a festival if there weren’t balloon animals and face painting! While the goal of festival organizers is to showcase the work of local artists, there’s also room for kids to spark their own creativity in a fun, lively atmosphere. Admission and all activities are free. Read more here.

Saturday, June 24, 2-7 p.m., Morningside Avenue between West 113th and 114th streets; Sunday, June 25, 2-7 p.m., Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell, 147th Street and Bradhurst Avenue.

Get creative on a Little Island just off the coast of Manhattan

Little Island on Manhattan's West Side is hosting a free Creative Breaks series throughout the summer, featuring art workshops for kids of all ages led by the island’s teaching artists. Each workshop features a different type of artistic expression, ranging from music and dance to visual art projects inspired by the landscape and nature of Little Island. On Wednesday, June 18, kids will learn how to make bird-shaped kites from colorful paper provided (paper airplane-style). They’ll also be able to fly the kites around the island. Admission is free. Read more here.

Wednesdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays, 3-5 p.m.; through Saturday, Sept. 2. Little Island, Hudson River Park between 13th and 14th streets.

Experience knee-slapping fun with Magical Matt’s magic show

If you and the kiddos are looking to tickle the funny bones, lifelong magician Magical Matt will not disappoint. His slapstick style will have audiences cracking up while he performs classic vanishing tricks and magic with a Rubik’s cube. Note to introverts: some audience participation is to be expected. Although the event is geared for younger kids, grown-ups will likely get a laugh as well. The event is at the Staten Island Children’s Museum and is free with museum admission. Read more here.

Sunday, June 25, 4 p.m., Staten Island Children’s Museum, 1000 Richmond Terrace on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center. Museum admission $8; free for kids younger than 1.