His consistent presence and activism in the neighborhood made people remember his impact for decades.

Irma Colón, among the mourners who headed to Maristany’s favorite restaurant after the memorial, was born and raised in El Barrio. Sitting at the bar of La Fonda, Maristany’s unofficial office, she held up her phone to show a photo Maristany took of El Museo del Barrio when it was just a storefront. He had helped to found the institution, which is now one of the leading venues for Latine art in New York City.

“In 1975, I remember going here as a kid!" she said. "They also had a mobile unit that would come to schools and teach us about art."

Colón and Maristany became reacquainted years later at La Fonda, where they both were regulars, and remained friends for over 20 years. But Maristany’s impact on her life had already been cemented. “Art became my thing," Colón said. "I got an art degree. I became an art teacher.”

Like his activism, Maristany’s art was meant to spark alleyways of possibilities for people living in El Barrio.

“If you look at his work, hope has been the underlying message," Alita Maristany, the artist's daughter, declared onstage at the memorial.

"He found hope in the everyday lives of people living in East Harlem," she said. "He found hope in the Young Lords Party – free health clinics, free breakfast programs. He found hope in the Taíno ruins in Puerto Rico. He found hope in El Museo. He found hope in Hunter College. My dad always found a little bit of hope."

Maristany’s hope also presented itself in the mentorship he gave younger artists, like the Puerto Rican-born visual artist Miguel Luciano and the Cuban filmmaker Amílcar Ortiz.

“He was so wonderful at intergenerational dialogue,” said Yarimar Bonilla, the director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College. “He believed in young people... even though he thought he had a lot to teach them, but he believed in everything they had to say.