- During any given rush hour, subway platforms in Queens are packed but they're nearly empty in Lower Manhattan, pointing to a stark class divide in how the pandemic is still playing out in New York City nearly two years in.
- Vox writes that the flu season is turning into flu-and-COVID season, but we absolutely do NOT have to call it "flurona."
- Not sure that the White House is where you go when you're feeling burnt out at your current tech job, but the Biden administration is nonetheless trying to take advantage of the Great Resignation to fill thousands of jobs in cybersecurity.
- TIL that Felix Salten, the Austrian author of the book that inspired Bambi, was himself a prolific deer hunter, a Nazi appeaser (he was a secular Jew himself), and the infamous author of a child porn novel.
- According to this Wall Street Journal trend forecast, 2022 is going to be the year that grandparents learn how to work their devices. (Also, it'll be the year everyone starts using cannabis.)
- In related news: "GIFs Are For Boomers Now, Sorry."
- An artist who embellished a leather jacket for Queer Eye's Antony Porowski is suing Lego for making a replica of the jacket for its Queer Eye toys, saying they not only failed to compensate him, but offered to give him a complementary toy and then revoked the offer.
- The Sámi people, who've lived as nomadic reindeer herders in northern Finland and Sweden for centuries, have a tradition of giving 10-year-olds knives to "mark" the ears of reindeer, which the BBC explains is part of the parenting philosophy for preparing kids for the brutality of Arctic life.
- And finally, a cold-ass cat:
It was all planned.🐈🧹😅 pic.twitter.com/kZ1Hdgt3V6— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 18, 2022