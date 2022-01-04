- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Disgraced WeWork founder Adam Neumann, who walked away from that whole debacle with billions of dollars, is buying thousands of apartments in the American South with the goal of becoming a hip landlord.
- Today is the day that BlackBerry devices stop working.
- The Miami Herald, the head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' campaign arm, and the League of United Latin American Citizens are all urging people to stop using the word "Latinx."
- In other canceled word news, a Michigan college has added "no worries" to a "banished" words list, which appears to be worrying many Australians who feel like their native saying got appropriated by Americans and then denigrated for no reason.
- Is this the year you stop "mood shaming" yourself and embrace feeling grumpy?
- France is probably not going to do that great in the summer Olympics but their Le Coq Sportif outfits are going to look spectacular.
- A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the now-grown man who was the naked baby on Nirvana's Nevermind album, who tried suing the surviving band members for child abuse.
- Andy Cohen has apologized for drunkenly criticizing Ryan Seacrest on CNN during the network's New Year's Eve special, but he's not apologizing for drunkenly ranting about Bill de Blasio being a horrible mayor.
- And finally, big boys coming with the big trucks:
Absolute Unit of a Bully pic.twitter.com/pSrJ4ap2Tr— Absolute Unit (@AbsoluteUnitBot) December 27, 2021