- Andrew Cuomo still has more than $16 million in his campaign coffers, what'll he do with it?!
- New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked a judge to order Donald Trump, Don Jr. and Ivanka to testify under oath as part of a civil case looking into their potentially fraudulent valuations of certain properties.
- Longtime Vogue editor André Leon Talley has died at 73.
- It sounds like Keanu Reeves gives away incredible amounts of money.
- Crying Dads are big on Reddit.
- As a Yellowjackets superfan, I agree with this take that the show shouldn't be longer than three seasons. Give us the answers before we're dead.
- Confidence is fine, but "confidence culture" is a bad cult.
- "WOW" is right, Marianne Williamson.
- And finally, a very shiny cow:
OMG COW WITH GLITTER— kev 🎄 (@kevinsuxx) January 17, 2022
OMG COW WITH GLITTER
OMG COW WITH GLITTER pic.twitter.com/5dTAeZC98O