Good morning, it's Wednesday, and Bill de Blasio isn't running for Congress, after all. Here's what else is happening:
- A federal appeals court today will consider a challenge brought by landlords who think New York City's rent laws are unconstitutionally preventing them from flipping rent-controlled apartments into market rate units.
- In light of New York's bail reform debate, the Brian Lehrer Show looked at New Jersey's system, which allows judges to keep defendants in jail pre-trial if they're deemed by the "data" to be at risk of getting re-arrested.
- Even as New Jersey tries to make racial equity a cornerstone of its cannabis legalization plan, it's still extremely difficult and expensive for Black entrepreneurs to get a weed business started.
- Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are warning that sea levels will rise about a foot by 2050, and even more on the East and Gulf coasts.
- Trump backer and billionaire Peter Thiel is investing in a new invite-only dating app called The Right Stuff that caters to conservatives in left-leaning big cities.
- Back in 1999, the Marine Corps considered giving troops skateboards to use for combat in urban environments.
- The Guardian and The Wall Street Journal have now published dueling pieces on whether you should take off your shoes in the house.
- Liza Minelli said it: The Oscars ceremony seemed more relevant 50 years ago.
- Remember when some people thought Vanessa Hudgens' nude photos were scandalous?
- And finally, a dog clearing a traffic jam:
Sheep dog clears traffic jam pic.twitter.com/9q4Uc6IdPd— Mark Tomasovic (@MarkTomasovic) February 13, 2022