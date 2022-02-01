- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Notable quarterback Tom Brady, who lost two Super Bowls to Eli Manning and the Giants, has officially retired.
- Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis is very upset that Democrats in Albany are attempting to reshape her Staten Island-and-southern-Brooklyn district to include Sunset Park and Park Slope, which would definitely make it harder for a Republican to keep the seat.
- Regarding this redistricting battle, The New York Times has a pretty good piece about how the new congressional map looks like egregious partisan gerrymandering, but is actually shaped, at least in part, by the legal requirement to keep spread-out ethnic groups together in the same district.
- Oswego County is shutting down its investigation into sexual assault allegations against Andrew Cuomo, meaning that all five of the criminal cases against the former governor have now been dissolved.
- A woman who was shoved to the ground by an NYPD officer and suffered a concussion during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 will receive a $387,000 settlement from the city, which includes a $3,000 payment from the cop himself.
- "We just really like each other…You know, we just got to hang out together, you know. That’s my dude," Mayor Eric Adams said regarding President Joe Biden ahead of their scheduled talk this week about gun violence.
- Staten Island Chuck is doing Groundhog Day over Facebook Live tomorrow because of COVID.
- Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for saying on The View that the Holocaust wasn't really about race because it involved "two groups of white people."
- A U.S. curling duo will hit the ice in Beijing tomorrow to kick off the country's 2022 Winter Olympics campaign.
- Harry and Meghan, the original Spotify boycotters, are continuing their run of not making any content for the platform that pays them, this time in response to Joe Rogan's misinformation scandal.
- The oral history of Teletubbies is really something: "The uncut, original audio recordings of Teletubbies are filled with actors screaming 'F--k!' and panting heavily as they drag their sweaty, cumbersome costumes around."
- And finally, choo-choo!
The cat train departs. pic.twitter.com/mfORfrDXxs— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) January 31, 2022