- Will permanently allowing restaurants to sell to-go cocktails in New York lead to a crisis of public defecation? That's what the liquor store lobby is arguing in its effort to try to block the measure from passing.
- New York City public school enrollment, which has been declining for the past six years, saw a steep drop due to the pandemic, falling 10% since 2019.
- The City has an incredible story about the New Yorkers who've donned hazmat-esque suits to dive into Department of Sanitation garbage heaps to find valuable items (engagement rings, bags of cash, etc.) that they accidentally threw away.
- An update from Michael Rapaport's local Upper East Side Rite Aid: It's definitely closing, and people are allegedly stealing loads of stuff from it.
- Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA winner, died over the weekend after jumping from a Midtown apartment building. She was 30.
- According to LinkedIn, there's been a mass exodus of burnt out teachers who are leaving the profession to go work in sales.
- Facing criticism over spreading COVID misinformation, Joe Rogan said yesterday that he'll "try harder to get people with differing opinions" on his Spotify show to talk about COVID-19.
- "Bachelor stars are normie influencers who will often try basically anything for money," explains this Vox article about why former dating show contestants are selling NFTs.
- The Winter Olympics came early to Washington Heights.
- And finally, a fat cat and a baby moose:
Moose calf has a harrowing meow-ment! pic.twitter.com/JtzahFut1f— Zoo (@zooeymayonnaise) January 24, 2022