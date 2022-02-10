- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- A village in Ohio voted against an affordable housing development after Dave Chappelle threatened to pull his business investments from the town if it was approved.
- According to Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book on Donald Trump, White House staff were convinced Trump was flushing documents down a toilet, sometimes clogging it.
- I can't stop thinking about how everyone on social media talks like this, and neither can The New Yorker.
- After successful union efforts at locations in Buffalo, employees at multiple Starbucks stores in NYC are seeking to unionize.
- So James Harden wants out of Brooklyn, but he doesn't want to formally ask for a trade for fear of public backlash, but his team leaked the info to ESPN, so it is public now.
- The City reports that drug seizures on Rikers went up between April 2020 and May 2021, when visitors were not even allowed on the island.
- The Oscars aren't going to require proof of vaccination to attend this year, because apparently a bunch of stars — "including at least one of last year’s acting winners and prominent members of the casts of multiple best picture nominees, as well as nominees in other categories" — are unvaccinated.
- TMZ reports that Bob Saget didn't die of a heart attack, stroke or anything involving drugs—he apparently hit his head: "Authorities believe Bob did not know the severity of the injury and got under the covers and went to sleep. We're told he never woke up and died from a brain bleed."
- Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are back to chasing dinos in the trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion.
- And finally, few things are as wonderful as a skateboarding bulldog:
Early Addition: James Harden reportedly wants out of Brooklyn, but doesn't want anyone to know
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
Everyone agrees the Riverside Park boat basin needs to be upgraded. Not everyone likes the city's plan: "This looked like the monstrosity on the Hudson."
Read More In: