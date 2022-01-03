- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- During Mayor Bill de Blasio's eight years in office, New York City's skyline saw the dramatic addition of several supertall luxury skyscrapers, while on the ground, his administration renovated 62 previously underfunded public parks. THE CITY has a great recap of how the cityscape changed overall during de Blasio's tenure.
- As breakthrough COVID cases cripple Broadway productions, understudies are keeping the Great White Way afloat — and getting their turns in the limelight.
- More and more, immunocompromised Americans are jumping the FDA's gun and getting fourth and fifth COVID vaccine doses on their own.
- Donald Trump currently leads the second place would-be GOP gubernatorial candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 43 points in the polls.
- R&B legend Omarion is taking this opportunity to remind people that he's not named "Omicron" and also that they can still listen to his music.
- SEE IT: A murmuration of starlings in the shape of a spoon.
- WATCH IT: A crafty grizzly bear that hunts with a pack of wolves and then steals their food.
- It's January 2022, as good a time as any for one Atlantic writer to share his take on "normcore."
- And finally, cool twist on "ride-sharing":
Life goals. 🐕🛹🏂🤩 pic.twitter.com/sl45rdBvAf— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 3, 2022